Atlanta Hawks Quotes and Notes: What Quin Snyder and the Rest Of The Team Said After Game Six Loss

The Atlanta Hawks season is over.

After a great stretch to end the season and get in the playoffs, the Hawks had one of, if not the worst playoff loss in NBA history. The Knicks led by as many as 61 points, had a 47 point halftime lead, and won by 51. It was humiliating for Atlanta from start to finish and it is a loss that is going to sting for the entire offseason.

What did head coach Quin Snyder and the rest of the Hawks have to say after last night's loss?

Quotes

There was an obvious sense of disappointment for the Hawks after their loss last night and that is what Snyder opened up his post game press conference with:

"Yeah, obviously you hate to lose anything and to lose the way we did. I think particularly given the enthusiasm and the support that we've had from the people in this building, disappointed on a lot of levels, but that's a big source of disappointment right now, I think, for our entire group. We worked, and I think we did, you know, you say everything. We'll have to look back and get deeper into kind of what happened. But I do think our guys were focused and prepared, we had life and energy at the beginning of the game. And then, you know, some things happened on the court, obviously, that turned the game very quickly.

On Dyson Daniel's ejection:

"I couldn't see the details of the situation, who did what to whom. I know that both teams were competing, and they were having their way with us. on many levels as evidenced by the scoreboard. But I know Dyson's a competitor. Whatever occurred, I think that's obviously his getting ejected impacts, but there was a lot of other things going on in the game. We'll look back. A lot of things tonight you're going to need to look back and truly watch, and that would be one of them. I don't have a great answer for you right now."

On not letting this result damper the season...

" Yeah, it's hard because this is in the front of your mind right now. You know, this is what you're living with. And, you know, as we all go away and, you know, come back together in whatever capacity we do to kind of find closure, you know. Adversity hits us all. And in whatever form or shape it comes in, professionally, personally, and again, it may sound trite, but you do find out more about yourself when things are really hard. And tonight was really hard. But we have a group of men in there that are quality people and that compete and did some things. collectively that, as you said, we're unique. It doesn't feel like that right now. I hope that, you know, as we move from this and the sting of this game begins to dampen somewhat that there are things that having been here and been in the situation independent of the result, that we can think about what we did before and the foundation that these guys began to build. ou know, to continue to do that."

CJ McCollum on if he would like to return to the team...

"Yeah, I think we're all on the same page there. Ideally be the situation, but you just never know in this business, but I'm sure we'll have those conversations, but my family and I are happy here in Atlanta."

Nickeil Alexander-Walker on how he will process the loss...

"“I’m pissed off… No matter how bad we lose, how big of a win we have. Success, failure, I’ve been through it all now. For me, it’s just about developing, growing, embracing it, and being a better father, husband, son, cousin, all that stuff.”