How the Hawks Could Turn Jonathan Kuminga Into Valuable Rotation Pieces From the Los Angeles Clippers

As the 2026-27 NBA season draws closer and closer, Jonathan Kuminga is running out of time to make a free agency decision.

There has been tons of reporting linking Kuminga to a new role with the Los Angeles Lakers. It makes a lot of sense and there's many different frameworks by which a trade could happen. Even so, the Lakers haven't been willing to offer the young forward above the $20 million in annual salary that he's looking for from a new contract.

As such, it would make sense for Kuminga to go to a team that has some more flexibility with their cap sheet. One of the most obvious suitors would be the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers aren't poised to offer the outside shot at a championship that the Lakers can, but the opportunity to play in LA and be featured as the third star next to Darius Garland and Brandon Ingram might prove intriguing for Kuminga. It also happens to be one of the best sign-and-trade options for the Hawks - the Clippers have several veterans on expiring deals that would slot into important roles for Atlanta. They've also had some reported interest in Kuminga. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, they were looking into the possibility of adding the forward on a sign-and-trade two weeks ago.

What would such a deal look like?

The Trade

Apr 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hawks get: Derrick Jones Jr, Brook Lopez

Clippers get: Jonathan Kuminga (re-signed on a 3 year, $64.5 million contract), Mo Gueye, Buddy Hield, 2029 2nd-round pick

Why Would These Teams Do This Trade?

Letting Kuminga walk for nothing might be the easier move by Atlanta, but it's better if the Hawks can find a way to turn his new contract into something of value. Turning Kuminga into two veteran players who can address real weaknesses on the Hawks' roster and provide a better context for their young players to fit into is certainly worth exploring even if they aren't long-term solutions. That's exactly what DJJ and Lopez are.

Nov 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) moves the ball up court against the against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derrick Jones Jr has already shown he can be part of a Finals-level core during his time with the Dallas Mavericks and he had a great season last year. He shot an absurd 59.3% on two-pointers, averaged 1.5 blocks per 75 minutes and finished in the 84th percentile for defensive stop percentage last season. He also graded out in the 80th percentile for true shot attempts as a finisher, showing his value as a play finisher for Jalen Johnson to weaponize.

Brook Lopez is obviously past the prime he reached with the Milwaukee Bucks as the starting center and DPOY candidate of a contender. Even so, the 7'1 center still profiles as a good rim protector. He finished in the 86th percentile for rim points saved per 100 possessions. While Onyeka Okongwu is a much better rim protector than his size would indicate, there are some matchups that he doesn't have the physicality to excel in. He also shot 36% from deep on 4.2 attempts a game and had a three-point rate of 58% this past season. Lopez gets up a lot of shots from deep and it allows for the Hawks to run some intriguing double-big lineups with OO and Lopez. Both centers are good shooters from deep, which opens up situations where Jalen Johnson can slide over to SF and pick on smaller defenders.

For the Clippers, they'd be able to slot Kuminga in as a part of a re-tooled lineup that features Darius Garland and Keaton Wagler in the backcourt. Both of these playmakers could use someone with Kuminga's skill as a play finisher and lob threat. He finished in the 76th percentile for finishing true shot attempts per 100 possessions and brings a lot to the Clippers as a rebounder. The Clippers were 29th in rebounds per game last season and they'll likely lose Kawhi Leonard if the trade that sends him to Toronto goes through. They could be the worst rebounding team in the NBA and Kuminga will certainly help them on that front. He finished with a defensive rebounding percentage of 17.4%, which was in the 94th percentile for his position.

The fit between Kuminga and new signing Rui Hachmura wouldn't be all that difficult to manage. Even though they'd be paying Kuminga the salary of a starter and $40 million to Brandon Ingram (assuming the Kawhi trade goes through), they can bring Hachimura off the bench or even run small-ball center lineups with Rui. He was fairly successful in this role during the regular season for the Lakers. While it probably won't work in the regular season, the Clippers don't control their own pick and there's no pressure on them to make the postseason. They would be making themselves a younger core and that might prove to be an advantage over the older teams in the Western Conference that have more injury risk.

They'd also be getting some interesting ancillary players in the deal. Mo Gueye was impactful in spurts for the Hawks' defense last season and could challenge one of Isaiah Jackson or Yanic Konan Niederhauser for backup center minutes. Buddy Hield's shooting would give Los Angeles a spark off the bench as a career 39.5% shooter from deep who attempted 9.2 threes per 75 minutes this past season. LA isn't going to be a standout defense with a backcourt built around poor defenders in Garland and Wagler, so their best bet for success right now is leaning all the way into a high-pace offense that outworks teams during the regular season.

Whether Kuminga re-signs with the Hawks or not, the time is rapidly approaching for him to make a decision. If he's trying to find the best possible medium between money and role, the Clippers stand out as an option that the Hawks could help him pursue for their own benefit.