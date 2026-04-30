How to Watch Hawks vs Knicks Game Six: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and More

The Atlanta Hawks season is on the line tonight when they face the New York Knicks in game six.

Atlanta has dropped the last two games of the series after going up 2-1 on New York and now their season is on the brink of ending unless they can find a way to take down the Knicks tonight at home. They are going to need to play a far better game than they did in games four and five to get that done, but we are about to see what the Hawks can cook up tonight.

Here is all the viewing information that you need for tonight

How to Watch

Tip-off time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:12 p.m. ET is when the game will actually start tonight)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Where to Watch: ESPN

Hawks Looking to Get Back Momentum

Atlanta is going to need its best players to step up tonight if they are going to get the win.

Over his last two games, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 15.5 points on .500% from the field and .474% from three-point territory, in addition to 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. In Game 5, the 2026 Most Improved Player finished with 16 points on 6-11 shooting from the floor, including a 4-9 mark from deep, three assists, and one steal in 33 minutes of action. Alexander-Walker is shooting .436% from three-point land during the series (17-39 3FGM), the highest clip by any player in the East during the postseason and third-best amongst all players (min. 30 3FGA).

Onyeka Okongwu has netted 10-or-more points in four of his five games against the Knicks, averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals through the first five games of the series, shooting .619% from the floor, .500% from beyond the arc, and .750% from the charity stripe. He secured 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block against New York in Game 5. The USC product's .619% clip from the field is the fifth-best amongst all players in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Jonathan Kuminga is coming off his fourth straight double-digit scoring outing, tied for the longest such streak of his playoff career. He tallied 13 points, in addition to four rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes off the bench on 4/28, leading all reserves in scoring. Over his last four outings, Kuminga is averaging 15.8 points on .500 FG% and .765 FT%, in addition to 3.5 rebounds in 26.5 minutes of play.