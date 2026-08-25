Latest Win-Loss Projection Should Give Atlanta Hawks Fans Believe in the Direction of the Franchise

The Atlanta Hawks have flown under the radar this offseason. It is a different feeling after being talked about so positively last offseason, but just because the Hawks have flown under the radar doesn't mean that they have downgraded their team.

Atlanta was one of the best stories of the NBA season after the All-Star Break, riding a 20-6 record and rising from the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference to the No. 6 seed, avoiding the play-in tournament for the first time since 2021 and then becoming the only team to beat the Knicks multiple times in a playoff series.

While they did win two games in that series against New York, the losses were pretty lopsided, most notably the game six loss at home. That dampened some of the enthusiasm around this team, but they addressed some, not all, of the issues that ailed them during that series loss to the Knicks.

The Hawks brought back two big pieces from last year, CJ McCollum and Jock Landale, drafted three talented rookies, and then made deals for Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Devin Carter, and Ryan Nembhard to improve their depth.

Atlanta was making smart moves to improve their team, but so was the rest of the Eastern Confernece. Philadlelphia brought in Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, Toronto is hoping the Kawhi Leonard trade goes through, Cleveland acquired Peyton Watson, and other teams such as the Knicks, Celtics, Pacers, Pistons, and Magic are still going to be formidable as well, not to mention Charlotte and Washington being more feisty teams.

It is reasonable, due to the heightened competition in the Eastern Conference and the star talent other teams added, that the Hawks might take a slight step back, but the latest win-loss projection from a group of ESPN NBA insiders gives the Hawks their respect and projects them to be a playoff team this season.

Back in the postseason

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) passes the ball against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an early projection of the Eastern Conference, Atlanta edge out multiple other Eastern Conference contenders for a top six seed. Here is how ESPN's early projection for the season looks:

1. New York Knicks (53-29)

2. Detroit Pistons (53-29)

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31)

4. Philadelphia 76ers (50-32)

5. Boston Celtics (48-34)

6. Atlanta Hawks (47-35)

7. Miami Heat (47-35)

8. Toronto Raptors (45-37)

9. Indiana Pacers (44-38)

10. Orlando Magic (44-38)

11. Charlotte Hornets (34-48)

12. Washington Wizards (31-51)

13. Chicago Bulls (31-51)

14. Milwaukee Bucks (25-57)

15. Brooklyn Nets (18-64)

One thing that should be noted is how compacted the confernece is supposed to be. The Orlando Magic are the projected No. 10 seed and they won 44 games. Miami, after trading for Antetokounmpo, and Toronto, who hopes to have Leonard this season, are both behind the Hawks, just barely. While the other teams ahead of the Hawks are talked about more, this projection only has the 76ers winning three more games than Atlanta.

I think this is a sign of respect for what Atlanta is building under Onsi Saleh and Quin Snyder. This team went through a number of changes last season, but once they finally landed on a team that fit the way Snyder wants to play, they were excellent.

This is going to be a deeper team and has young talent on it. If they can get those young players to show internal development in areas this season as well as get promising returns from the rookies, particularly Kingston Flemings, the ceiling could be that of a real Eastern Conference contender.

Atlanta is also in a position to go out and land a star via trade if the opportunity presents itself. They have a number of expiring contracts and their draft picks, giving them the option to go star chasing if needed.

The arrow is pointing up and even members of the media outside of Atlanta seem to notice.