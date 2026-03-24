2026 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks Land Elite Scorer and Pair of Houston Stars In Latest Mock

The Atlanta Hawks have ten games left in the 2025-2026 and they have their eyes fixed on trying to make the playoffs and avoid the play-in tournament for the first time since 2021. It is a close race between the Hawks and other teams bunched up in that area.

The Hawks also have the luxury of keeping their eye on the NBA Darft and the Draft Lottery. Thanks to the trade on Draft night last summer, the Hawks own the unprotected pick that is the most favorable of the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks. The pick has fallen a little since the All-Star Break thanks to other tanking teams and the return of Dejounte Murray for the Pelicans, but the Hawks still have a solid shot at landing their pick inside the top four of this draft.

Not only do the Hawks have a likely top ten pick, they own the Cleveland Cavaliers selection in the first round (No. 24 overall) and have a second round pick courtesy of the Boston Celtics (No. 57

In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks land one of the best guards in the draft as well as a pair of prospects from one of the best teams in the country:

8. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville)

Position: PG/SG | Size: 6'5", 180 lbs | Age: 18

Pro Comp: Anfernee Simons

"Mikel Brown Jr.'s season ended early, and teams will have to investigate the back injury that has kept him out.

Just evaluating his play alone this season, the results were mixed, though he showcased clear NBA type shotmaking and creativity behind the 18.2 points and 4.7 assists per game.

The ability to explode for 45 points in a game really highlights his lightning-rod style offense and confidence. But consistency was a problem for Brown. In eight of 21 games, he shot under 35.0 percent.

Between a shot diet consisting of a lot of rushed deep or contested jump shots, and a poor assist-to-turnover ratio, he may have teams picturing more of offensive spark or specialist, rather than a lead guard/decision-maker."

24. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston)

Position: PF | Size: 6'11", 240 lbs | Age: 18

Pro Comp: Bobby Portis

57. Atlanta Hawks (via Celtics): Joseph Tugler (Houston)

Position: PF | Size: 6'8", 230 lbs | Age: 20

Pro Comp: Andre Roberson

Would these players fit?

Brown Jr is one of the most talented scorers in this draft and injury concerns aside, would give the Hawks a really good option at guard, which might be a need depending on how the Hawks handle free agency.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels are going to be back for another season, but CJ McCollum, Keaton Wallace, and Gabe Vincent are all unrestricted free agents after this season. Even if McCollum is brought back, he is in his 30's and the Hawks could use a younger guard to grow with this core.

Brown Jr is not a perfect prospect. He could score a big number on any night, but the passing is not elite and his defense is suspect, along with the injury concerns. He has lots of talent, but would need to grow more.

Cenac Jr is what the Hawks want offensively, but his defense is a question and the Hawks might be looking for more of a shot blocker and paint presence than Cenac, but at No. 24, he presents good value.

Tugler would be a great defensive addition on the wing and could be used to improve the Hawks perimeter defense, though his complete lack of offenisve game is a negative.

This draft represents a chance for the Hawks to land an elite talent at the top and quality players with their other picks as well. Atlanta will be watching closely on lottery night.