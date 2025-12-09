Atlanta Hawks Forward Jacob Toppin Receives Unfortunate Injury Update

Atlanta Hawks forward Jacob Toppin, who was on a two-way contract with the team, was injured during a College Park Skyhawks G-League game on Nov. 29th and the Hawks announced today that Toppin is going to be out for the season.

"Two-way forward Jacob Toppin sustained a right shoulder injury on Nov. 29 during the third quarter of the College Park Skyhawks game at Delaware. Toppin underwent surgery today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season."

An @emoryhealthcare injury update:



Two-way forward Jacob Toppin sustained a right shoulder injury on Nov. 29 during the third quarter of the College Park Skyhawks game at Delaware. Toppin underwent surgery today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex to repair a torn labrum in… pic.twitter.com/EP12Crpv95 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 8, 2025

Toppin has been a valuable two-way player for the Hawks and when he has gotten in NBA action, he has shown a nice ability to score the ball. He was having a nice season in the G-League and the Skyhawks are going to miss him on the floor.

This play was the one that ended Toppin's season. https://t.co/9JymqCnH8K — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) December 8, 2025

Toppin was heading into his second season with the Hawks.

Toppin, originally signed by Atlanta to a two-way contract on March 4, 2025, appeared in one game with the Hawks during the 2024-25 campaign, netting a career-high 17 points on 6-12 shooting from the field and 5-8 from deep, four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in a win over the Orlando Magic on April 13. He saw action in 17 NBA games this past season with Atlanta and New York.

The Kentucky product appeared in 23 games (20 starts) in the NBA G League during the 2024-25 season with the College Park Skyhawks and Westchester Knicks, registering 22.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 36.6 minutes (.503 FG%, .371 3FG%, .812 FT%). In the regular season portion of the NBA G League season, Toppin was one of only four NBA G League players to average at least 20.0 points (22.6) and 8.0 rebounds (8.0).

Over the course of his two-year career, Toppin has appeared in 26 NBA games and 65 NBA G League contests (61 starts). He owns NBA G League career averages of 19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 35.6 minutes of action.

The Brooklyn, New York, native saw action in 116 collegiate games (40 starts) with Rhode Island (2019-20) and Kentucky (2020-23), notching 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.7 minutes (.471 FG%, .695 FT%).

The Hawks can sign another two-way player (NBA teams are allowed to carry three on their roster), but they would have to waive him first. Let's see what the Hawks decide to do and hope he makes a full recovery from his injury.

