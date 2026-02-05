Kristaps Porzingis Trade Doesn't Improve Warriors' NBA Finals Odds

The Golden State Warriors made a trade deadline splash on Wednesday night, but it wasn't for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Warriors finally ended the Jonathan Kuminga era, sending the former first-round pick to Atlanta, along with Buddy Hield, in exchange for big man Kristaps Porzingis.

While the move may improve Golden State's outlook this season, Porzingis is a complete wild card due to his lengthy injury history. The former lottery pick has not played since Jan. 7, and it's unclear if he'll be able to play right away for Golden State this season.

BREAKING: The Golden State Warriors are trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/eqNWwCupEZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

As a result, oddsmakers haven't moved the Warriors up in the odds to win the NBA Finals this season. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Golden State is just +12000 to win the Finals, showing that it is a major long shot in the Western Conference. The Warriors currently hold the No. 8 seed in the West and are likely going to end up in the play-in tournament this season.

While the move gives Golden State some more future financial flexibility (Porzingis is a free agent after this season), the team's outlook in the 2025-26 season has been crushed since Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL last month.

In theory, Porzingis could be a nice floor-spacing center for a Golden State team that desperately needs size in the frontcourt, but he has appeared in just 17 games in the 2025-26 season. When he's been on the floor, Porzingis has been pretty effective, averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The Warriors are clearly trying to maximize the rest of Steph Curry's career, but unless the team is able to turn Butler's salary into a player that can really help the team this season, it's unlikely the Warriors will be in any sort of title contention until the 2026-27 season.

