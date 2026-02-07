Atlanta Hawks Provide Fresh Injury Update and Timetable For Jonathan Kuminga

The Hawks biggest move at the NBA trade deadline was moving center Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. While the talented forward was the biggest name that the Hawks acquired at the deadline, he is not going to be able to make his Atlanta debut until after the All-Star Break.

Atlanta provided an injury update on Kuminga today:

"Forward Jonathan Kuminga, who sustained a left knee bone bruise while playing for Golden State at Dallas on Jan. 22, will be re-evaluated following the All-Star break and an update will be provided at that time."

What does Kuminga bring to the team?

Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks to pass against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

This season, Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes. In 13 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.4 minutes of play. He has netted 10-or-more points 11 times this season, including recording season highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Memphis on Oct. 27.

The No. 7 overall pick by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga has appeared in 278 career games (97 starts), averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.1 minutes (.503 FG%). In 2024-25, he was one of only five players in the NBA to post multiple 30-point games off the bench. The 6-7 forward has seen action in 34 career playoff games (four starts), owning averages of 7.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, winning an NBA title in 2022.

Prior to joining Golden State, Kuminga spent the 2020-21 campaign with G League Ignite, recording 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 13 games (all starts).

He was not the only player that was acquired from Golden State.

Hield has appeared in 44 games (three starts) this season, averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.5 minutes. He knocked down a season-best six triples on Jan. 20 against Toronto, finishing with 25 points on 7-8 shooting from the field, including a perfect 6-6 clip from deep and 5-5 from the charity stripe, one rebound, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes. He is one of only six players in the NBA this season to shoot a perfect mark from deep in single game (min. 6 3FGA).

Selected by New Orleans with the No. 6 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Hield has seen action in 758 career games (437 starts), owning career averages of 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.6 minutes. Over the course of his 10-year career, he has suited up for New Orleans, Sacramento, Indiana, Philadelphia and Golden State. Hield has knocked down 2,194 career three-pointers, the 15th-most makes from deep in NBA history. He is one of only four active players who has made 2,000-or-more three-pointers on .395%-or-better from deep, joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and new Hawks teammate CJ McCollum.

