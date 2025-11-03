Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Matchup
After a four game road trip, the Atlanta Hawks are back at home for a stretch of games that begins tomorrow night against the Orlando Magic. Atlanta split the road trip, getting wins against the Pacers and Nets, while dropping games to Chicago and Cleveland.
Ahead of tomorrow's game, the Hawks have released their injury report. There are no surprises on it, as Trae Young (MCL Sprain) is the only player listed as out. Keaton Wallace, who missed last night's game vs the Cavs, is not on the injury report, signaling that he will be able to play tomorrow night.
Dante and Toppin Assigned to the G-League
Center N'Faly Dante and forward Jacob Toppin (two-way contract) have both been assigned to the College Park Skyhawks, who open their season on Friday. Dante was the third center in the rotation this season, but neither player has seen a significant role through the first seven games.
When he was signed away from the Rockets, Dante was looked at as an important piece due to the injury history with Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Johnson. As long as though two stay healthy, it will be tough to find minutes for Dante.
Dante appeared in four games with the Houston Rockets on a two-way contract during the 2024-25 season, averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 12.8 minutes of action (.769 FG%, .800 FT%). In his NBA debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 3, he tallied a near double-double, contributing 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 18 minutes of play. He became just the second player in the NBA since 1983-84 to post those numbers in an NBA debut while appearing in fewer than 20 minutes, joining Kevin Love (Oct. 29, 2008, vs. Sacramento).
The 6-11 center saw action in 42 total games (all starts) with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League this past season, averaging 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steal in 26.8 minutes (.743 FG%).
Prior to going undrafted in 2024, Dante appeared in 103 games (84 starts) across a five-year collegiate career at Oregon (2019-24), averaging 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in 23.4 minutes (.654 FG%). A two-time All-Pac 12 First Team member, he averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks in 22 games (21 starts) in his final season at Oregon, en route to a nod on the All-Pac 12 Defensive Team and earning Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors.
A native of Bamako, Mali, Dante played for Mali in the 2016 FIBA Under-17 World Championship and competed for Team World in the 2018 and 2019 Nike Hoops Summit.
Keep an eye on how Dante and Toppin perform, as the Hawks have had several success stories come out of College Park, including Jalen Johnson and Vit Krejci.