Final Score Predictions For Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks might be on the second night of a back-to-back, but they are playing very well coming into tonight's game vs the Utah Jazz. Atlanta has won three in a row, with two of those in blowout fashion, and they will will look to not only extend their winning streak to four, but move to 3-0 on their current four game road trip.

The big question for the Hawks, as with any team on the second night of a back to back, is who will end up playing tonight. They finally got Nickeil Alexander-Walker back after a brief absence, but the status of players like Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Johnson are going to be something to track.

Utah has an interesting collection of young talent, but they also have one of the most talented scorers in the game. Lauri Markkanen is off to a fantastic start this season and is always a candidate to go off on a big scoring night.

How can the Hawks win?

Nov 12, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Vit Krejci (27) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Our own Rohan Raman took a look at how the Hawks can win this game tonight:

"Vit Krejci has been playing really good basketball over the past two games. After a 27-point explosion against the Clippers, Krejci followed it up with a 11-point effort where he nailed three of his five attempts from deep. The combination of Luke Kennard (3-6 from deep) and Krejci kept Atlanta's lead in place at big moments. To put Krejci's numbers in perspective, he's shooting 44% from deep on the season. That ranks in the 80th percentile among all wings. If he continues to shoot at this level, Krejci is going to earn his way into more minutes.

The injury to Walker Kessler was a huge blow for the Jazz, but Jusuf Nurkic deserves credit for stepping up and trying to fill his spot in the starting lineup. The problem is that Nurkic's offense is a massive problem. The Jazz are nearly 20.5 points per game better with him off the court for the offense, which ranks in the 1st percentile among all centers. This should be a great matchup for Porzingis, Okongwu and Gueye to flex their defensive chops and hopefully limit Nurkic from providing much of an impact in this game.

One of the best parts of Atlanta's win over the Kings was their playmaking and pace. They had 44 assists as a team compared to Sacramento's 22 and scored 33 fast-break points to the Kings' 8 points. That's been a continuation of a trend in their wins - they've looked like the more athletic team in each of these games and it's been a factor in all three."

The Hawks will be favored on the road tonight, as they are currently 2-point favorites according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.5.

A lot is going to ride on the injury report tonight, but looking back at last Saturday's win over the Lakers, the Hawks managed to get a win without Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis, Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard. They slowed down Luka Doncic enough to be able to win and I think they can do something similar with Markkanen.

Final Score: Hawks 118, Jazz 110 (ATL -2.5 and Under)

