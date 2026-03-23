Hawks Announce Jalen Johnson's Final Playing Status For Tonight's Game vs Memphis

The Atlanta Hawks are gearing up for another home contest tonight as they are going up against the Memphis Grizzlies. Atlanta has won 12 of its past 13 games and comes into tonight's matchup with one of the best records in the NBA since the All-Star Break .

While Johnson was the only player listed on the Hawks' injury report, the Grizzlies have a slew of injuries and there is a reason that Atlanta is such a massive favorite in this game, even if Johnson was questionable.

The game is nearing tipoff time and the Hawks have just announced the final playing status for Johnson in tonight's game.

Johnson is going to miss tonight's game due to left shoulder inflammation, making this the second straight game that he has missed. On Saturday against Golden State, Mouhamed Gueye got the start in his place and had one of the best games of his career, posting 16 points and 10 rebounds on 4-4 shooting from three. Will be be in the starting lineup tonight?

If Gueye does start, the bench unit will consist of Jonathan Kuminga, Zaccahrie Risacher, Corey Kispert, Jock Landale, and Gabe Vincent.

Johnson's next chance to return will be on Wednesday against the Pistons.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game vs. Memphis:



Jalen Johnson (left shoulder inflammation): Out pic.twitter.com/3AIZpqV2rW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 23, 2026

Big game tonight

While this matchup might not look big on paper, go look at the Eastern Conference standings and you will see why every game will matter going forward.

The Hawks enter tonight's game in 6th place in the East, but they are only a half game behind the Raptors for the 5th seed, but at the same time, they are also only two games from being in the No. 10 spot. Toronto, Atlanta, Orlando, Philadelphia, Miami, and Charlotte are all so close in the standings to each other and in the final couple of weeks in the regular season, this is going to be one of the key things to watch.

Atlanta has not finished inside of the top six standings and avoided the play-in tournament since 2021, the year they made the conference finals against the Bucks. While this team might not be that good, they have a legitimate shot at getting the No. 5 or No. 6 spot.

The other reason this game matters so much is that the Hawks schedule is about to get a lot tougher. Just this week, the Hawks have road trips to Detroit and Boston, before having to turn around and host the Celtics next Monday. Not only that, but they have two games against Cleveland left and games against Miami and Orlando. For any skeptics of Atlanta that think they have just won against an easy schedule, this is the time to prove them wrong.