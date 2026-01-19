Hawks Make Big Change In Starting Lineup For Matchup vs Milwaukee

The Atlanta Hawks are on a three game losing streak coming into Monday's contest with the Milwaukee Bucks and some of that is due to the fact that second year forward Zaccharie Risacher and prized offseason acquisition Kristaps Porzingis have missed the last five games.

Not only that, but in the blowout loss to the Celtics on Saturday night, Atlanta was missing their top perimeter defender, Dyson Daniels. Daniels was again questionable for today's game, but the Hawks have announced that he is going to be available to play today against the Bucks. He is back in the starting lineup today for the Hawks. Corey Kispert gets the start today over Vit Krejci.

Here are the starters for both teams:

Hawks

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G- Dyson Daniels

F- Corey Kispert

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Bucks

G- AJ Green

G- Ryan Rollins

F- Kyle Kuzma

F- Giannis Antetokounmpo

C- Myles Turner

Can the Hawks Bounce Back?

Jalen Johnson has had a rough three games and it is not surprising that that has coincided with the Hawks losing three straight games. Last night, Johnson finished 4-14 (2-6 from three) and had 12 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. He could not get to his spots in the paint and had little to no effect on the game.

The Hawks lost the rebounding battle again and that is becoming a theme for this team. The Hawks are still missing Kristaps Porzingis and don't have a viable backup option at center, making it tough for them to win any battles on the glass. The Celtics are not known to have a strong duo at center, but they had no problem against the Hawks.

Atlanta finished with a 97.7 offensive rating, a 48.4 true shooting percentage, and a 44.6 effective field goal percentage.

Vit Krejci had 3 points in 18 minutes

The defense was a disaster all game long. The Celtics shot 51% from the field and 42% from three. They also had a 65.6 effective true shooting percentage and a 62.6 effective field goal percentage. Giving up 52 points in a quarter is unacceptable and this is the second time in the last three games that the Hawks have give up over 80 points in the first half (Lakers scored 81 on Tuesday).

Jaylen Brown had one of the most effortless 40 point efforts that you will see. The Hawks also allowed Sam Hauser to make 10 three pointers, including seven of his first eight. There were too many defensive issues to name, but the Hawks really need Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Kristaps Porzingis to get healthy if this team hopes to make anything of their season.

The defense was bad, but the offense did the Hawks no favors. They shot less than 40% from the field and just 33% from three.

The Hawks are now 20-24 and now back in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. This team is by no means guaranteed to even make the play-in tournament at the rate they are playing, but the good news for them is that they have the easiest schedule remaining in the NBA and have plenty of homes games (though they have not been very good at home).

More Atlanta Hawks News: