Instant Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks Loss vs the Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks took on another top-tier Eastern Conference opponent, the Boston Celtics, and while things got off to a good start, they didn't end as well. However, it was a good game that showed potential for what this Hawks team could be if they played a consistent 48 minutes.

1. The Hot Start That Faded

In the first quarter, the Hawks got out to an early 25-9 lead and looked like they were going to run away with the game. However, the Celtics would respond with a monstrous run and take the game by storm. In the first quarter, the Celtics would start making threes and be in a back-and-forth game with the Hawks until the second half, where they would start to pull away.

2. Defensive lapses

While the Hawks got out to a strong start on offense, the main problem they've had all season came back to haunt them as they allowed Peyton Pritchard to go on a crazy scoring run. In the first half, Pritchard scored 19 points, and would follow that up with another big second half, scoring 17 points to finish with 36 points on the evening. The Celtics were extremely efficient as a team, shooting 47% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and 83% from the free-throw line. Jayson Tatum would also finish with a double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds.

3. Offense goes cold

Mar 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) guards Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

While the Hawks got off to a hot start, they would falter in the third quarter, going cold and shooting 2-for-9 from three-point range. This would continue, as they would finish at 39% from the field and 36% from three-point range. If the Hawks could figure out how to be consistent offensively, they could continue to be an even greater threat come playoff time.

4. What's next and what this loss could mean

Mar 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Next, the Hawks will take on a struggling Sacramento Kings team that has lost their last two games and is at the bottom of the Western Conference. However, this loss shows that while the Hawks have the potential to be a top-tier Eastern Conference threat, they need to learn to be consistent enough to rank among the league's top defensive teams. In the second half of the season, the Hawks have been able to compete with better teams, but it usually comes down to their defense, which has led to their losses in these games. Though Boston was without Jaylen Brown due to a calf injury, the Celtics still dominated the Hawks, raising the question of how far they can go in the postseason.