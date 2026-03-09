Jonathan Kuminga Headlines The Hawks Injury Report Heading Into Tuesday's Matchup With Dallas

The Atlanta Hawks are the hottest team in the NBA right now, winners of six in a row, and they continue to inch up closer in the standings in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have won the last two games without prized trade deadline acquisition Jonathan Kuminga, and he continues to be questionable ahead of tomorrow's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. There is a slight change in his injury designation, in that he is out with a bone bruise instead of left knee inflammation.

Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise): Questionable pic.twitter.com/25fs6aDKmg — Atlanta HaWWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) March 9, 2026

Kuminga has been fantastic since being able to play. He tallied 20 points on 7-10 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench in Sunday's game vs Portland. In his three games with the Hawks, is averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 26.4 minutes off the bench.

Can they keep winning?

In Atlanta's most recent win on 3/7 over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Hawks dished out 32 assists, marking their NBA-leading 40th game of the season with 30-or-more assists ... Their 40 such games are the most in a single season in franchise history. Heading into Tuesday's tilt, the club is averaging an NBA-best 30.5 assists per game, on pace to be the sixth-highest in a single season in league history. The Hawks' win on 3/7 also marked the team's 3,000th win in franchise history, becoming just the sixth team in NBA history to amass 3,000 wins.

Atlanta's five-man lineup of CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu has an overall net rating of 24.1. That five-man group has played 17 games together and 158 total minutes, per NBA.com/Stats. Of all five-man lineups who have played 150-or-more minutes together this season, Atlanta's lineup of McCollum, Alexander-Walker, Daniels, Johnson, and Okongwu owns the second-best net rating in the league (24.1) and the best defensive rating (98.5).

Over his last eight games (since the All-Star break), Dyson Daniels owns a defensive rating of 100.2, the third-best in the NBA over that time (min. 5 GP, 30 mpg), trailing only Chet Holmgren (98.3) and Derrick White (99.0). The fourth-year guard owns a total +/- of +104 since the break, averaging +13.0 in his eight games. His +13.0 since the break is the fifth-best in the NBA, for all players who have played in at least eight games. In Atlanta's win over Philadelphia, Daniels finished with 15 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 35 minutes. Over the club's six-game winning streak, Daniels is averaging 11.2 points on .604% shooting from the field (32-53 FGM), 7.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 2.5 steals in 30.9 minutes of play.

Jalen Johnson is coming off his 10th game of the season with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists, the most by an Eastern Conference player and third-most in the league, trailing only Nikola Jokic (16) and Luka Dončić (13). He finished the win on 3/7 with 35 points on 12-19 shooting from the field, in addition to a 2-4 clip from deep and a perfect 9-9 mark from the charity stripe, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 39 minutes. The 2026 All-Star's 10 games with at least 30 points, 10 boards, and five helpers are the most in a single season in franchise history and four games away from tying Dominique Wilkins (14) for the second-most such games by a Hawk all-time.

In his last two games, CJ McCollum is averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 assists, totalling 35 points and 15 helpers. It's the first time since 12/28/23-12/31/23 the Lehigh product has produced at least 35 points and 15 assists over a two-game span.