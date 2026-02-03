Miami Heat Announce the Final Playing Status For Andrew Wiggins in Tonight's Game vs Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, but they will have two days to rest and get ready for an important game vs the Miami Heat.

Entering Tuesday's game, the Hawks are three games behind Miami for the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference, and Miami has already beaten the Hawks in one game this season. If Miami wins again tomorrow, they will put further distance between themselves and the Hawks while moving closer to clinching the season series, giving them the tiebreaker. If Atlanta has any hopes of moving up, they need to start winning games, and tomorrow would be a good start.

At the start of the day, Norm Powell was listed as doubtful and Andrew Wiggins was not even on the injury report. Then, the Heat downgraded Powell to doubtful and Wiggins to questionable before just now revealing his final status for tonight's game. Wiggins is out for tonight's game while Powell is still listed as doubtful.

Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) now downgraded to out for tonight vs. Hawks. Tyler Herro (ribs) also out.



Norman Powell (personal reasons) is doubtful. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 3, 2026

Atlanta Needs a Win

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Sunday, 2/1, Hawks forward Jalen Johnson was selected as a reserve for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. At 24 years, 59 days old on 2/15, the day of the All-Star Game, Johnson will be the fourth-youngest Hawk since the team's move to Atlanta to make his first All-Star appearance. He is averaging career highs of 23.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists, in addition to 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes of play, and is one of only two players in the NBA averaging at least 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists, and the only player in the Eastern Conference to do so. The 75th All-Star Game will take place on 2/15 (5 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock) at the Inuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Johnson is coming off his Eastern Conference-leading eighth triple-double of the season on 1/31 in Indiana, finishing with game highs of 33 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and a game-high tying three steals in 37 minutes of play. Three of his eight triple-doubles have been 30-point triple-doubles, trailing only Nikola Jokic (6) and Luka Dončić (5) for the most 30-point triple-doubles in the NBA this season. The 2026 NBA All-Star recorded his 30th career outing with 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists on 1/31, passing Dominique Wilkins (29) for the fourth-most such games in franchise history.

Dyson Daniels recorded eight points, seven assists, seven rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes on 1/31 at Indiana. Daniels enters Tuesday's game averaging a career-best 6.6 rebounds per game and 6.3 assists per game. In the month of January, he secured a 13.6 defensive rebound %, the highest defensive rebound % amongst all Eastern Conference guards who appeared in at least 15 games (min. 30 mpg). He also owned a defensive rating of 108.7 in the month of January, the third-best defensive rating by an Eastern Conference player who appeared in at least 15 games (min. 30 mpg).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has scored 20+ points in four straight games, the second-longest such scoring streak of his career. He netted 21 points on 1/31, to go along with three rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes. Of his 21 points, 15 came in the second half. NAW tied Mookie Blaylock for the fifth-longest made three-pointer streak in franchise history with his first triple of the night (42).

Corey Kispert chipped in 11 points on 4-6 shooting from the field, 2-4 from deep, and 1-1 from the charity stripe against the Pacers, in addition to tallying two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes of play. Over his last three outings, the Gonzaga product is averaging 13.7 points on .571 FG% and .500 3FG%.

Mouhamed Gueye finished Atlanta's contest against the Pacers with 15 points, connecting on a career-best seven free throws (7-9 FTM), four rebounds, three steals and one block in 32 minutes of play. It marked Gueye's 15th career outing with 10-or-more points and his eighth this season.

