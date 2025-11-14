Newest Mock Trade Sees The Hawks Bail Way Too Quickly On Their Promising Young Forward

It is still early in the NBA season, but the NBA trade landscape is starting to take place. In the Eastern Conference, there has still not been a team emerge as the clear favorite and there are several teams that could try and make a big swing to make a push in April.

Could the Hawks be one of those teams? Even if they don't take a big swing, they could try to add some depth to their team, whether it be at point guard or getting another wing.

One possible move

Oct 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) looks to pass the ball as San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) defends in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

One place where the Hawks seem to have really good depth is in the froncourt. Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Kristaps Porzingis, Mouhamed Gueye, and rookie Asa Newell make up one of the deepest frontcourts in the NBA, but could the Hawks look to move one of those players in search of a backup point guard solution? That is what Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposes, as he sends Newell to Miami for rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionas:

The trade: Asa Newell to the Miami Heat for Kasparas Jakučionis

"If Atlanta's offense ever clicks—and based on the look of the roster, you'd think that's more of a when type of deal—this club might have enough to capitalize on an injury-riddled Eastern Conference. Major moves shouldn't be needed in other words, but effectively backing up Trae Young remains an ongoing challenge.

This trade, which almost functions like a draft do-over (Jakučionis was the 20th pick, while Newell went 23rd), could do the trick.

While Jakučionis' NBA debut has been delayed by a groin strain, his shot-creation and scoring punch should be the kind of skills that would allow him to play both behind and alongside Young. Effectively, he could scratch more itches for this club than Newell, who's struggled to carve his niche within Atlanta's frontcourt congestion."

I don't think the Hawks are going to be interested in moving Newell for a rookie that has not played yet. Jakucionas is very talented and looked like a very good prospect in Summer League, but has not been able to get on the court due to an injury. Newell has impressed when he has been given minutes, which is every few games or whenever Jalen Johnson and/or Kristaps Porzingis are out. Newell has played two games in which he has played more than 20 minutes and he has a double-double and a 17 point game. He brings energy and looks like he will be a solid rotation player in due time.

There is a possibility that the Hawks look for another ball handler, but this is a trade that I don't think makes a lot of sense for them given that Newell has shown promise.

More Atlanta Hawks News: