Spread and Over/Under Score Predictions for Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers
After a brief home stint in which they went 2-1, the Atlanta Hawks are back on the road tonight as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. This is going to be the beginning of a four game road trip for the Hawks that will see them in Sacramento on Wednesday, Utah on Thursday and finally Phoenix on Sunday.
Atlanta is still continuing on without star guard Trae Young, who is still going to miss multiple weeks with an injury. Atlanta was even more decimated by injuries in Saturday's game against the Lakers, as they were missing Young, Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard, five of their top eight rotation players.
Did not matter,
Atlanta got one of the most impressive victories of the season on Saturday night when they trounced the Lakers, moving their record to 5-5. The Hawks got impressive contributions from young forwards Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell as well.
Who wins tonight's game?
Our own Rohan Raman dove into how the Hawks can win this game tonight:
"While James Harden is undoubtedly a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he's always been towards the top of the turnover lists in the NBA because he has the ball so much. That has been a big problem for the Clippers to start this season. Because Harden is the only true playmaker on the roster, he's had to shoulder a massive workload despite being 36 years old. It's resulted in the second-highest TOV% of his career (18.8%) and him becoming significantly less effective down the stretch. If the Hawks can put a lot of pressure on Harden and force him into frequent turnovers, they might be able to get out to a commanding lead to seal this one away.
On paper, Luke Kennard is one of the most effective shooters in the entire NBA. While Kennard started the season off cold, he has gotten his numbers back into familiar territory. He's shooting 41.7% from deep on three attempts a game. His AST% is the lowest it's been in three years and he's running the highest TOV% of his career right now, but the shooting is the real swing skill for Kennard. The Clippers haven't defended the three-ball super well this season, so this could be a big game for Kennard against his former team.
Dyson Daniels stepped into the point guard role with NAW sidelined and it looked fantastic. He dished out 13 assists against only two turnovers, which was a career-high. Daniels isn't the most creative passer, but he does an adequate job of setting others up and running the offense. Perhaps most importantly, he doesn't aggressively push to score like NAW does at times. He's much more content making the simple passes and then playing great defense. While the Hawks do need more offense, it's far more important to have a reliable playmaker running the offense and it appears that Dyson is capable of being that."
I think that the injury report is going to be important for tonight's game, but the Hawks have shown that they have depth in the frontcourt. Beating this Clippers team however is going to be a tougher challenge than beating a Lakers team with LeBron James and Austin Reaves at home. Still, the Clippers could not be playing worse right now and it is hard to trust them without Kawhi Leonard. Expect a slow, low scoring game that Atlanta finds a way to win.
Spread and Over/Under: The Hawks will be underdogs on the road tonight, as they are currently 4.5-point underdogs according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 222.5.
Final Score: Hawks 114, Clippers 111
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.