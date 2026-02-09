Three Things To Watch For In Tonight's Hawks-Timberwolves Matchup

The Atlanta Hawks took a tough loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night and they will try to bounce back and finish strong with two games to go until the All-Star break. Tonight, the Hawks will take on one of the NBA's most talented teams on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota is a hard team to figure out. They are perceived to be one of the best teams in the NBA, but they have already been blown out by the Hawks once this season, not to mention they are coming into the game on a two-game losing streak, with the losses coming to the Pelicans and the Clippers. They are on the second half of a back to back and are a very beatable team.

Let's dig into the top five things to watch in tonight's game.

1. Can the Hawks bounce back?

The Hawks are coming into this game coming off a tough loss to Charlotte, who is playing as well as anyone in the NBA right now, but Atlanta took them down to the wire and had a chance to tie the game late, but could not come up with enough stops and got bullied on the offensive glass.

Atlanta is currently trying to find a way to improve their playoff positioning. They are five games behind the 76ers for the No. 6 seed, 2.5 games behind Miami for the No. 7 seed, and two games behind the Magic for the No. 8 seed. Atlanta has not been consistent this season, but have a favorable schedule the rest of the way after the All-Star break. Stealing a win tonight would be huge.

2. Does Dyson Daniels play?

Daniels is listed as questionable due to right ankle inflammation and not having him for this game would be detrimental to the Hawks efforts to win tonight.

Daniels is without a doubt the Hawks top perimeter defender and would be tasked with guarding Anthony Edwards for the majority of this game. Without him, that would fall on the shoulders of former Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is a strong defender, but not as good as Daniels.

3. Will Gabe Vincent or Buddy Hield make their Hawks debuts?

Vincent and Hield were acquired by the Hawks at the trade deadline, but neither of them played on Saturday vs the Hornets. Their playing time might be directly tied to whether or not Daniels plays, but it is still an unknown as to how Quin Snyder is going to use them or if they will play much for the Hawks down the stretch.

More Atlanta Hawks News: