Three Things To Watch In Today's Matchup Between the Hawks and the Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks have won six of their last eight games and now with the trade deadline behind them, they will aim to push for a playoff spot.

Their next opponent is not going to be easy. If you look at the Charlotte Hornets' record of 24-28, it might not impress you, but they have arguably been the best team in the NBA over the past month. They have won eight games in a row and finished the month of January with the third-best net rating in the NBA.

Here are five things to watch in tonight's matchup.

1. Can Atlanta slow down the red hot Hornets?

Charlotte is playing as well as any team in the NBA right now and the Hawks are going to be tasked with slowing them down. The starting lineup of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabate has been fantastic on both ends of the floor and it will be a huge challenge for the Hawks to slow them down.

The injury report will be huge tonight. Onyeka Okongwu, Buddy Hield, and Gabe Vincent are questionable heading into tonight's game while Jonathan Kuminga is out. If Okongwu makes his return, that would boost Atlanta's chances of winning.

2. Do Hield and Vincent make their Hawks debuts?

Kuminga was the most noteworthy addition to the Hawks at the trade deadline, but he is going to be out tonight.

Hield and Vincent were not headline additions to the team, but they could bring more depth to Atlanta. Both players have struggled quite a bit this season and are still new to the team, so their impact could be minimal, but look no further than Jock Landale's debut to see that you can make an instant impact after being acquired by a new team.

If the two play, keep an eye on their place in the rotation.

3. Jock Landale's follow up game

The debut of Landale on the Hawks could not have gone any better. He scored 26 points, including four three pointers, and also had 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in the win over the Jazz and even if Okongwu makes his return, Landale is still going to play a huge role for this team.

Diabate is a tough matchup on the boards and that is a place where Landale is very good and will help Atlanta. He should play a crucial role in tonight's game.

