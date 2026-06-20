Pistons Center Isaiah Stewart Is Reportedly Available; Will Atlanta Be Interested?

Heading into this offseason, it is no secret that the Atlanta Hawks are going to add to the center position, likely with multiple players. The only center on the roster with a guaranteed contract is starter Onyeka Okongwu, who is on one of the best deals in the NBA, but the playoffs highlighted the lack of depth and size that Atlanta has at that position.

It might be through free agency, it might be through the draft, or it might be through a trade, but the Hawks have got to get deeper and more physical at the position.

If the Hawks opt to go the trade route, would Pistons center Isaiah Stewart be an option?

Detroit finished as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this past season, but fell in the second round of the playoffs to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit seems to be looking to upgrade their offense and shooting, having ample financial flexibility and assets to do so.

While Stewart has been a big part of the identity of the Pistons with his toughness and physicality, Detroit is likely going to be paying Jalen Duren big money this offseason and Paul Reed had a standout postseason which could elevate him to the backup center spot next season for the Pistons, which would make Stewart and his $15 million contract expenadable.

That could be an advantageous situation that the Hawks could try to take advantage of, and according to Sam Amick at The Athletic, the Pistons are making Stewart available:

"League sources say Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart is available. The Pistons, in search of additional shooting and playmakers, appear ready to rely on seventh-year big man Paul Reed in an increased role. Stewart has two years and a combined $30 million left on his deal (team option in the second season)."

How would he fit?

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

I will say this, I don't think that Stewart is going to be the Hawks first choice when it comes to adding to the center position.

Stewart is a tough, physical player that plays with the right kind of emotion that any team and fanbase would love, but he is only 6'8 250 LBS. While Okongwu is a very good center, the Hawks run into issues with him in terms of size and rim protection. Stewart is not the big behemoth in the middle the Hawks might be looking for.

The other worrisome thing is that Stewart was played off the floor in the playoffs and the Pistons were far more comfortable playing Reed, who is a fine center, but is far from an All-Star.

But there are positives, I promise.

I mentioned the physicality and toughness that Stewart plays with and the Hawks were missing someone with an edge in the postseason, aside from Dyson Daniels. Stewart would set the tone and change the attitude of the Hawks whenever he is on the floor and that is sure to bleed over to other players as well.

Last season, Stewart averaged 10.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and a career best 1.6 BPG on 55% shooting from the floor and 33.3% shooting from three. Stewart is a career 34.3% shooter from three, showcasing his ability to hit deep shots and space the floor, but he is not one of the elite at his position at doing so.

The contract is also friendly. If the Hawks traded for Stewart, he would be owed $15 million this upcoming season and has a team option for $15 million next season. If Stewart does not pair well with the roster, the Hawks could easily move on from him next season and still be in a good position.

Stewart would bring some good things to the Hawks, but I don't think he should be the first or second option on their radar, but if there is one thing that we know about Hawks President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh it is that he is going to be on the lookout for an advantageous deal.