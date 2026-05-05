Ranking Potential Atlanta Hawks Trade Targets From Most Realistic to Not Likely

The Atlanta Hawks are beginning their offseason and trying to figure out the best way to continue building this team moving forward. They took major strides by avoiding the play-in tournament, going 46-36, and pushing the Knicks (who look like juggernauts right now) to six games. They have a core of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu at their disposal as well as a lottery pick that could end up at No. 1 in this loaded 2026 draft.

That is a nice group to build around, but how will the Hawks go about doing it? They have ways to open up roster space, but the amont of impact free agents is slim. Last offseason, the Hawks made the best signing of the summer when they signed Alexander-Walker and made a high upside swing when they traded for Kristaps Porzingis, though that did not work as planned. While I don't think the Hawks are going to be mortgaging their future for a star player (Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jaylen Brown), there are high-level players who could be available for trade that would not cost as much, yet would also raise the Hawks ceiling.

I think the Hawks are going to look to bolster its center depth, bench, and halfcourt scoring ability this offseason.

Let's rank these nine potential trade targets from most to least realistic.

1. Bulls center Jalen Smith

Smith is not on the radar for most, but if the Hawks are wanting a cost effective backup center option who is on an expiring contract, he would be a nice choice.

Smith is a solid rebounder, can stretch the floor, and score at a good enough level to improve the Hawks center spot behind Onyeka Okongwu. Would it be a flashy move? No, but the Hawks could put their resources elsewhere if they acquired Smith and see how he fits besides alongside this core.

2. Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe

I have written about Sharpe as a potential Hawks trade candidate for some time now and if the Nets pick up his team option, the Hawks should inquire about him. If they decline it, they should pursue him in free agency. Sharpe is a very good backup center and would complement Okongwu well on both ends of the floor.

3. Kings guard Malik Monk

It sounds like the Kings are going to be trying to send off a lot of their veteran players this offseason and Monk is one the Hawks should target. He would help solve their bench scoring and overall shooting and half-court offensive issues that showed up in the playoffs while also being on a reasonable contract. This is also a move that I don't think would require the Hawks to move many pieces and put them at a disadvantage.

4. Rockets center Steven Adams

While the first three players on this list are very realistic trade candidates, this is where there is a break and we get into the more iffy players who the Hawks could target.

Adams is a sensational rebounder and was a key part of the Rockets identity before suffering a season ending injury. They just signed him to an extension and he is key to what they do as a team, but after another first round exit, it feels like anything is possible. If the Rockets make him available, the Hawks should be calling.

5. Suns center Khaman Maluach

Maluach was the 10th pick in last year's draft and I don't think the Suns are actively exploring scenarios to move him, but this team has few assets to trade and improve their roster. For the Suns to upgrade on the wing, they may need to at least consider moving Maluach, especially if they decide to extend Mark Williams (which is not certain).

The Hawks reportedly held interest in Maluach in last year's draft and he does fill the size and length component that they are missing along the interior. However, he is still pretty raw, is not a shooter, and might not be a viable big in the NBA. It would be a risk, but for the right cost, the Hawks should explore this move.

6. Cavs center Jarrett Allen

The most high profile potential target for the Hawks at center is still playing in the playoffs and the more Cleveland wins, the more it becomes unlikely he is available.

Even if he is available, I am not sure the Hawks would be super interested in Allen. He has an ascending contract, has battled injuries, and is not known for being a high-level performer in the playoffs, as well as not being able to stretch the floor. However, he is a strong rebounder and rim threat on offense, and if Cleveland is looking to move him, the Hawks could do worse, but there is no indication that the Cavaliers are at that point yet.

7. Mavs guard Kyrie Irving

This is the kind of move I am talking about when I say the Hawks could still acquire a high level talent at a good cost.

Irving is in his mid 30's and coming off an ACL tear from the 2024-2025 season and did not play a single minute this past season. That should mean that he is ready to go for next year, but it is a question mark.

Irving could play a similar role that CJ McCollum did for the Hawks this past season, but would give them a higher ceiling as a scorer and distributor for the offense. He is one of the NBA's best playoff performers and would make the Hawks a threat in the Eastern Conference.

What would the Mavericks want in a trade? That is why this is so low because if the Mavs are demanding a lot in return, I doubt the Hawks pursue him. Still, I would check in if I were Atlanta.

8. Rockets forward Kevin Durant

Durant is once again in trade rumors after the Rockets first round exit in the playoffs. Houston seems to be ready to do anything this offseason and moving Durant could be one of those moves.

Durant would give the Hawks an elite scorer with size and length, a nearly seamless fit for what this roster needs. Still, Durant is not getting any younger and his cost might be too prohibitive for the Hawks to seriously consider adding him to the roster.

9. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard

Here is the most unrealistic trade candidate I think the Hawks could consider this summer.

Leonard had an elite year with the Clippers and should be at worst a 2nd-team All-NBA selection. He is still a very good two-way player who can lead a team, but he would have a better supporting cast on the Hawks than he did this past season with the Clippers. Due to his injury history and the fact he is on an expiring contract, I don't think the Hawks would need to fork over a ton of assets to acquire him.

However, the Clippers might not be willing to move him and if they are, it might be pricier than the Hawks want to pay. Not only that, but Leonard's availability is always in flux from year to year.