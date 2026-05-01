Takeaways From Atlanta's Game Six Loss: New York Hands Hawks Worst Loss in Playoff History

Now that the rollercoaster season of Atlanta Hawks basketball has finally come to an end. Let's start looking at potential moves for this summer. However, we must go over the craziest and unfathomable playoff loss that is not only the worst loss in Hawks history but in NBA history, as the Hawks trailed by as many as 61 in the game, 47 at halftime, and they ended the night losing by 51 points in an elimination game at home.

1. First quarter blunder

From the start of the game and throughout this series, the Hawks just looked like they were a team that wasn't prepared for the spotlight of playoff basketball. In the first quarter, the Hawks showed their youth and looked like a team that just had absolutely no fight left in them, and were being pressured by New York, and did nothing.

In the first quarter, Atlanta turned the ball over more than five times and allowed New York to shoot over 60% from the field. It honestly felt as if they didn't try, as they only scored 15 points, were beaten to every loose ball, and the team really didn't care.

2. The ejections

While this was a bit of a step in the right direction in terms of showing fight (literally), it didn't mean much, as the Hawks remained in despair. Late in the second quarter, Dyson Daniels showed some fight and actually elbowed Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in the ribs and attempted to pull his arm down.

While this was a dirty play, the two have had words and exchanged rough plays throughout this series, and honestly, this should have been a moment with Daniels being ejected, at least giving the team some momentum. However, it was clear early on that this wouldn't change much, as things would only get worse from here.

3. Lack of effort

The Hawks couldn't score, and on defense, it was quite obvious they had zero desire there either. This was the third straight game that the Hawks looked intimidated and not ready for the Knicks intensity and now, they are eliminated from the playoffs.

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) is defended by New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As the season came to an end tonight, the Hawks definitely have some major things to figure out in terms of the future. With the draft lottery coming up next Sunday and free agency starting in July, it should be interesting to see what Atlanta can pick up, as they clearly need another star player or a future piece to build around.

After watching this series, it is clear that the Hawks are in serious need of some more big men at both the center and power forward spots, as well as some more scoring. In this series, the Knicks consistently beat the Hawks on the glass and at loose balls, leading to extra scoring opportunities.

The biggest issue is that, while the Hawks managed to win two games in the series, it was clear that some of the young guys lacked confidence and consistency, especially Jalen Johnson. While Johnson put up some solid numbers in certain games, you could often see he wasn't the same player he was in the regular season in terms of aggression.

In terms of Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, they both have work to do as well. Daniels, however, should focus on improving his jump shot and overall offensive game inside, and Alexander-Walker has to work on his offensive consistency.

Atlanta will also need to decide whether to continue allowing Zaccharie Risacher to grow with the team or trade him this summer, as he has struggled to find consistency and didn't play much in these playoffs after being a first-round draft pick two seasons ago.