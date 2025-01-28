Heat Reportedly Eyeing Julius Randle as Potential Target in Jimmy Butler Trade
Jimmy Butler's days with the Miami Heat appear to be numbered after the team suspended him indefinitely. Butler walked out of the team's shootaround on Monday after being informed of the team's plans to remove him from the starting lineup in favor of Haywood Highsmith. Now, his trade value appears lower than ever.
Butler has been angling for a trade out of Miami for much of this season, and with the trade deadline looming just over a week away, he may finally get his desired move away from the organization.
According to SNY's NBA insider Ian Begley, the Heat are one of a few teams that expressed interest in potentially trading for Julius Randle during the offseason. Begley reports that, despite being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the return for Karl-Anthony Towns, Miami has maintained its interest in the 30-year-old.
If a deal does get worked about between the two sides, it's possible Butler would return to Minnesota for a second stint with the Timberwolves after a rather tumultuous exit from the organization during the 2018-19 season.
Butler has featured in 25 games this season for the Heat, averaging 17.0 points––his lowest scoring output since the 2013-14 season––5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He's played in just five of the team's last 20 games as a result of the multiple suspensions he's been issued by the franchise.
Several teams have been linked to Butler, including the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, among others, and it seems now as if the Timberwolves could be entering the mix with Randle generating interest from Miami.