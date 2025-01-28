Warriors, 76ers Linked to Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors After Latest Suspension
The Jimmy Butler trade saga took a turn for the even more dramatic on Monday. The Miami Heat suspended the All-NBA forward indefinitely after he walked out of practice upon learning he was getting benched. And the ripple effects of the latest suspension are already being felt.
Insiders are reporting that the Heat are lowering their asking price for Butler in the wake of this latest development. Consequentially, the list of potential candidates for his services is getting longer. On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers were both linked to Butler in trade rumors by NBA reporters.
Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports reported the Warriors were back in the mix with the lowered price.
"The Warriors are one of several teams back in the mix for Jimmy Butler now that the Heat have lowered their asking price," O'Connor wrote on X.
Also on Tuesday, Vincent Goodwill, also of Yahoo!, reported on his podcast Good Word that the Philadelphia 76ers could also be in the mix for Butler at the new price point.
"I've heard Philly, quietly, could be a suitor for Jimmy Butler," Goodwill said. "Theoretically, it would be a Jimmy for Paul George swap. I believe, I've heard this, that Joel Embiid, who still loves Jimmy Butler, is pushing for them to re-acquire Jimmy Butler knowing Jimmy is out there."
Both destinations would be fascinating for the disgruntled Butler. Philly, of course, would be a fairly amusing full-circle moment after the franchise traded Butler to Miami in order to sign Tobias Harris instead back in 2019. He'd be an upgrade over George, who has struggled his first season in Philadelphia, but Daryl Morey would catch even more flak from players than he has already should he move George six months after signing him to a max deal.
The Warriors would be the most impactful place for Butler to land in terms of the title race. Steph Curry is definitely still good enough to lead a team on a deep playoff run, but this iteration of Golden State as a whole is definitely not. Watching Curry go for it one last time with a brand-new running mate in Butler would be quite a thing to see.
Of course, there are many other teams—including another former team of his, the Timberwolves—who want to get in on the Butler business if the Heat aren't asking much for him. Both these franchises will have competition if serious about pursuing the Miami star.