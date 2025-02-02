Heat Star Jimmy Butler Sitting Courtside for a Mountain West Game Amid Suspension
Disgruntled Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who is currently suspended by the franchise for conduct detrimental to the team as he seeks a trade, was seen sitting courtside on Saturday for Wyoming's road game against San Diego State in Mountain West action.
Butler, who is presumably spending his mandated down time in San Diego as he awaits to hear what comes next, watched the college basketball game on Saturday while the Heat played on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.
In the meantime, Miami's front office will continue to find a deal to ship Butler out of town, but hasn't budged yet in regard to the package that they're seeking—which reportedly includes a win-now player, young talent and a package of draft picks.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, so expect plenty of chatter about the fate of Butler and his Heat over the next several days.