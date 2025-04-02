Inside The Heat

Before Final Four, Duke Coach Jon Scheyer's NBA Dreams Ended With Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer cuts down the net after the Duke Blue Devils beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat have another Final Four connection besides Jaime Jaquez's sister, Gabriela, playing for UCLA.

On the men's side, the Duke Blue Devils are led by coach Jon Scheyer. In 2010, Scheyer played for the Miami Heat summer league team. Former Heat guard Patrick Beverley was also on that roster.

"I got a chance for me and him to actually be on the same team," Beverley said on The Pat Bev Podcast. "Mind you, when we played in high school, he was Mr. Illinois. Now, we're on the Miami Heat together. We're trying to make it through. We're in the summer league together."

It was the summer of the Heat acquiring LeBron James and Chris Bosh. While Beverley made it to training camp, it never happened for Scheyer. He sustained an eye injury that ultimately ended his playing career.

"I think someone throws an outlet, a guy reaches in by the name of Joe Ingles," Beverley said. "Pokes him in the eye, legally blind. Can never play basketball again."

Scheyer led the Blue Devils to the Final Four in just his third season after replacing the legendary Mike Krzyzewski. It is their first appearance since 2015. They play the Houston Cougars Saturday in San Antonio.

The Blue Devils are led by freshman sensation Cooper Flagg, who is projected as the No. 1 pick in the June NBA draft. Flagg was the ACC Player of the Year and a first-team All-American.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.

X: @ShandelRich

