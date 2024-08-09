Dwyane Wade On Jayson Tatum's DNP: "No One Likes Getting Benched"
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade knows the feeling of playing off the bench.
Despite a Hall of Fame career that produced three NBA titles, Wade was a reserve for Team USA in the 2008 Olympics. So he can relate to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who did not play in Thursday's comeback victory against Serbia.
It was the second time Tatum was benched during the tournament.
"I don't know," Wade said while appearing on the Dan Patrick Show. "I don't have that answer. I did come off the bench in 2008. My role was a little different."
Wade said Tatum has to focus on what he can bring to the team. Wade took advantage of coming off the bench by leading the team in scoring.
"You have to look at the team and say, `What am I going to bring that the team doesn't already have,"' Wade said. "It's not about you being a great player or not. Obviously, each player on the team is a great player in their own right."'
What makes the Tatum story so intriguing is the fact he led the Celtics to an NBA championship a few months ago. It has become the biggest talking of the Olympics.
"No one likes getting benched, especially a guy who is one of the most decorated players in our game and just coming off winning his first championship," Wade said.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
