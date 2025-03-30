Gabriela Jaquez Drew Inspiration From Brother To Lead UCLA To Final Four
In 2021, Gabriela Jaquez was in attendance to support her big brother lead the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.
Her brother, Jaime who now plays for the Miami Heat, should be able to return the favor. Gabriela Jaquez led the Bruins to a victory against UCLA Saturday against LSU in the Elite Eight.
They face either UConn or USC in the Final this weekend in Tampa, which a short drive or flight for her brother from Miami.
"Just super proud of my team and the whole coaching staff staff," Gabriela Jaquez said. "We just worked so hard all season at the beginning of the spring and the summer. I'm just so proud of everyone. The coaches just really gave us a really good scouting report and we did. I was at my brother's game [in 2021]. Just enhancing on this college level, made me want to do the same even more. I'm just super proud of my team and I'm really excited."
Gabriela had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bruins past LSU in the Elite Eight. It marks the first time UCLA has advanced to the Final Four.
Gabriela Jaquez made the clinching 3-pointer with 1 minute, 28 seconds left. Her basket put UCLA ahead 62-53. The Bruins then went on a 72-65 victory. They face either USC or UConn in the Final Four in Tampa.
