Heat Vs. Magic Injury Report: Another Game Without Jimmy Butler Expected
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to miss his second straight game.
The Heat play the Orlando Magic Thursday, but Butler did not travel with the team. He is still recovering from a stomach illness. He is listed as doubtful but could rejoin the team before tip-off.
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Doubtful - conditioning
Terry Rozier: Questionable - knee
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Out - Heel
MAGIC
Paolo Banchero: Out - Oblique
Gary Harris: Questionable - hamstring
Mac McClung: Out - G League
Franz Wagner: Out - Oblique
Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee
Game time: 7 p.m., Kia Center, Orlando
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +1.5
VITALS: The Heat and Magic meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Orlando has won both matchups, but has lost the season series to the Heat the past five straight seasons. The HEAT are 79-61 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 44-25 in home games and 35-36 in road games.
Here's the game preview:
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Jaime Jaquez
MAGIC
F Tristan da Silva
F Trevelin Queen
C Goga Bitadze
G Jalen Suggs
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on blowing a 25-point lead in the previous loss to the Magic: "We had to address it first. If you just brush it under the rug, it was a tough loss. Those are the ones that hit you in the gut hard. There's a lesson to be learned in that. You have a rough fourth quarter. I've watched it several times. I found different lessons each time."
“
