Heat Vs. Magic Injury Report: Another Game Without Jimmy Butler Expected

Shandel Richardson

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles as Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) defends in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to miss his second straight game.

The Heat play the Orlando Magic Thursday, but Butler did not travel with the team. He is still recovering from a stomach illness. He is listed as doubtful but could rejoin the team before tip-off.

HEAT

Jimmy Butler: Doubtful - conditioning

Terry Rozier: Questionable - knee

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Richardson: Out - Heel

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Out - Oblique

Gary Harris: Questionable - hamstring

Mac McClung: Out - G League

Franz Wagner: Out - Oblique

Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee

Game time: 7 p.m., Kia Center, Orlando


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +1.5

VITALS: The Heat and Magic meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Orlando has won both matchups, but has lost the season series to the Heat the past five straight seasons. The HEAT are 79-61 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 44-25 in home games and 35-36 in road games.


Here's the game preview:

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Haywood Highsmith

F Jaime Jaquez

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Trevelin Queen

C Goga Bitadze

G Jalen Suggs

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on blowing a 25-point lead in the previous loss to the Magic: "We had to address it first. If you just brush it under the rug, it was a tough loss. Those are the ones that hit you in the gut hard. There's a lesson to be learned in that. You have a rough fourth quarter. I've watched it several times. I found different lessons each time."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

