Internet Meme Mocking Miami Heat's "Run It Back Culture" Making Internet Rounds
The Miami Heat adopted the motto "Heat Culture" several years ago.
It was a tribute to their dedication to building a winning program. It was a product of three NBA championships, seven Finals appearances and being a preferred destination to All-Star players.
After another stagnant year during free agency, the fans have sort of renamed the organization. A Internet meme circulating recently referred to the Heat as "Run It Back Culture." They promoted it with Tyler Herro wearing the jersey. The last name on the back read: "Still Here-O."
Ouch.
The reference was a play on Herro still being here after years of trade speculation. He survived yet another offseason of rumors. For a second straight season, the Heat opted to "Run It Back" with basically the same roster.
The Heat are now entering the sixth year of the Jimmy Butler era. They have plenty to show for, with two Finals appearances but no victories. This is the fourth straight season they will have the core of Herro, Butler and Bam Adebayo.
While other teams have gotten significantly better, the Heat are hoping this group finally takes them to the next level. The fans and media are somewhat overreacting to the Heat's approach. This season, they have a healthy Terry Rozier and Butler after they both missed last season's first-round series against the Boston Celtics.
Sure, the Heat did not make splashy moves again but this team is no pushover by any means.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
