LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Added To Viral Memes Of Olympics Breakdancer "Raygun"
Olympics breakdancer Rachael Gunn became an Internet sensation for all the wrong reasons after her performance last week.
She was turned into a meme because her effort was so forgettable it turned memorable. Gunn, who represented Australia, was laughed at by most fans. Many said she was unqualified to participate in the first-time event.
She was the subject of much criticism to the point she had to respond.
“I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly. I’m honored to have been a part of the Australian Olympic team and part of breaking’s Olympic debut,” she said in an Instagram post.
Even the Miami Heat got linked with Gunn, who performed under the nickname "Raygun." Many observers photoshopped her into various situations, ranging from the Karate Kid to Halloween costumes.
The Heat joined the fray when she appeared in an image of the iconic pass and dunk moment with Heat legend Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. Gunn replaced Wade in the picture when he assisted James on a slam.
The photo is arguably one of the most recognizable in Heat history. It occurred in December of 2010 when the Heat were in the middle of the Big Three era with Wade, James and Chris Bosh.
During that four-year period, the Heat won two titles in 2012 and 2013 in four straight appearances to the NBA Finals.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
