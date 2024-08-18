Inside The Heat

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Added To Viral Memes Of Olympics Breakdancer "Raygun"

Shandel Richardson

Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Lebron forward Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (23) and Team Lebron guard Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat (3) after the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Lebron forward Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (23) and Team Lebron guard Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat (3) after the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Olympics breakdancer Rachael Gunn became an Internet sensation for all the wrong reasons after her performance last week.

She was turned into a meme because her effort was so forgettable it turned memorable. Gunn, who represented Australia, was laughed at by most fans. Many said she was unqualified to participate in the first-time event.

She was the subject of much criticism to the point she had to respond.

“I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly. I’m honored to have been a part of the Australian Olympic team and part of breaking’s Olympic debut,” she said in an Instagram post.

Photo Edits by BQ

Posted by Photoshops by Legion on Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Even the Miami Heat got linked with Gunn, who performed under the nickname "Raygun." Many observers photoshopped her into various situations, ranging from the Karate Kid to Halloween costumes.

The Heat joined the fray when she appeared in an image of the iconic pass and dunk moment with Heat legend Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. Gunn replaced Wade in the picture when he assisted James on a slam.

The photo is arguably one of the most recognizable in Heat history. It occurred in December of 2010 when the Heat were in the middle of the Big Three era with Wade, James and Chris Bosh.

During that four-year period, the Heat won two titles in 2012 and 2013 in four straight appearances to the NBA Finals.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here