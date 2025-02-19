Miami Heat Legend Calls Jimmy Butler A 'Crybaby' After Trade Saga
The Jimmy Butler trade continues to loom over the Miami Heat.
Butler was traded two weeks ago after a season full of dispute between him and the Heat front office. He was traded to the Golden State Warriors for forwards Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson along with a future protected first-round pick. Last summer, Butler requested a contract extension from the franchise he helped lead to two Eastern Conference titles throughout his near six-season tenure.
Heat president Pat Riley denied a contract extension, leading to a falling out between the two. Butler's age made it difficult for Riley and the Heat to commit to more seasons. Butler has a player option this summer but all signs pointed to him declining that option and entering free agency if not moved prior to the deadline.
During his final few weeks as a member of the Heat, the team indefinitely suspended him after he reportedly distanced himself from the organization.
Miami Heat legend Tim Hardaway recently made an appearance on Sirius XM Radio. He expressed his opinion on how Butler handled his trade situation.
"I didn't agree with what [Butler] was doing," Hardaway said. "You're under contract. You a baby. You're a crybaby because they said 'no' to you. We used to get said 'no' to us all the time and we used to know how to take it. It is what it is."
Hardaway played for the Heat from 1996 to 2001. During his tenure, he made two All-Star appearances along with a First-Team All-NBA nod and two Second-Team nods as well. Hardaway attributes the Heat's recent stretches of Play-In appearances to Butler's missed action.
"You can't deviate and mess up the team," Hardaway later added. "They said 'no'. We want to see you play more games. We don't want to be in the Play-In games. If he played more games, they would have never been in the Play-In games both years. Even though they went to the championship, they never would have been in the Play-In games. That takes a lot out of you."
The Heat's new additions from the Butler blockbuster deal look to make an impact as the team fights for a sixth consecutive playoff appearance.
HEAT CONTINUE TO SLIP IN NBA POWER RANKINGS
After the All-Star break, the Miami Heat are hoping to get their season back on track.
The team is 2-5 through the month of February. Last week prior to All-Star Weekend, the team sat at No. 17 in NBA.com's power rankings. This week, they have dropped down to No. 20.
This is the lowest the Heat have been ranked throughout a season full of ups-and-downs. After the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade, the team is ready to regroup as they hunt for a spot in the postseason.
The team's rough season was further analyzed by longtime NBA writer John Schuhmann.
"As they stand now, this is the Heat’s worst season in the last 10 years (since 2014-15), both regarding winning percentage and point differential per 100 possessions," Schuhmann wrote. "They have a top-10 defense for what would be the fifth straight year but are one of only eight teams that have allowed more points per 100 possessions than they did last season."
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Heat look to implement the new additions to their rotation. Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson were the two main players received in the Butler trade from the Golden State Warriors. Davion Mitchell, acquired in a separate deal, also looks to make an impact.
The Heat currently sit three games below .500 with a 25-28 record. They sit at the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, three games back from a top-six seed to avoid a spot in the Play-In Tournament.
The Heat embark on a three-game road trip with two of those games occurring this week. The team travels to Toronto on Friday night before facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday evening.
HEAT STARS EXPRESS OPTIMISM FOR REST OF SEASON
The Miami Heat's morale has reached a low point.
The team is 2-5 throughout the month of February. The All-Star break struck at a perfect time for the Heat to figure things out. Many of the personnel hope to get back on track as the team fights for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. One player who expressed optimism to the media was Jaime Jaquez Jr.
"Immediate team goal is to get back on a winning streak," Jaquez said in a Rising Stars postgame interview. "That's number one. I don't think we finished the break at all the way we wanted to. So coming back after the break, it's a new mentality that we have to have as a team."
Tyler Herro also spoke regarding how winning Saturday's Three-Point Contest gives the Heat something positive to think of.
"Honestly, I think the record isn't what we want it to be, but I feel like there's a breath of fresh air around our locker room, our arena, our city," Herro said after his victory.
"I think it's well before this trophy was won. I think there's a breath of fresh air just around the whole organization, and I'm happy to represent us and be here for our organization and our city, just to represent and win this competition."
The Heat currently sit three games below .500 with a 25-28 record. Now, the Heat find themselves just outside the playoff picture at the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. That is still good for a play-in spot as it stands but the Heat's potential sixth consecutive playoff appearance could be in jeopardy if the team doesn't turn it around.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan