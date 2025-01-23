Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On Jimmy Butler Situation: `Get Over It'

Jan 13, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra during the third quarter against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are tired of talking about what has transpired with star forward Jimmy Butler.

They just want to move on.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra stressed that after Thursday's morning shootaround in preparation for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"The point that I made to our team is get used to it," Spoelstra said. "Get over it. This is the NBA life; this is the life we chose. If you think it's going to be predictable, you're really mistaken."

On Wednesday, Butler was suspended for two games after missing the team flight. It marked his second suspension in 30 days. He missed seven games earlier because of conduct detrimental to the team.

"It takes a mental fortitude and commitment in terms of the task at hand," Spoelstra said of dealing with Butler. "Nothing changes in terms of the task at hand. We have a game tonight, we have enough continuity, we know what our identity is at this point. You can make any excuse you want to, but we get to do what we love. We've had this happen all season long, so we know the exercise and what we need to do to make those adjustments."

The Heat are dealing with it the best they can but the situation is starting to cause a strain on the players in the locker room. They have struggled throughout the ordeal.

