Miami Heat Set Date To Unveil Dwyane Wade Statue
The Miami Heat have announced they will unveil a statue honoring legend Dwyane Wade Oct. 27 at Kaseya Center.
There is a special ceremony for Wade on Oct. 28 at halftime of the game with the Detroit Pistons. Video tributes are planned throughout the game.
The unveiling takes place outside of the west end of the arena. It is open to the general public. Tickets become available for the game Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. Expect additional details at a later date.
Wade’s statue was created by Omri Amrany and Oscar Leon of Rotblatt Amrany Studio, who have produced other famous sports statues. Their work includes the statue of Michael Jordan outside the United Center in Chicago. They also designed the Kobe Bryant "Black Mamba" statue. Recently, they unveiled a memorial statue for Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter accident in 2020.
Wade’s career spanned 16 seasons. He was a member of three NBA championship teams with the Heat, was a NBA Finals MVP and an NBA All-Star Game MVP.
During his Hall of Fame career, he was named to the NBA All-Star team 13 times. He was also a two-time All-NBA First Team member. He was also voted to, three All-NBA Second Team selections,
Wade was a unanimous All-Rookie Team First Team selection. He also won a gold and bronze medal with Team USA.
He also led the Heat in points and scoring average for six consecutive years. Wade retired after the 2018-2019 season.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.