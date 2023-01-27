Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 26: The Detroit Pistons Put Eight Players In Double-Figures In Win Against Nets

Saddiq Bey leads the way with 25 points

The Eastern Conference-worst Detroit Pistons surprised the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets in a 130-122 victory behind Saddiq Bey’s 25 points.

It was the first time the Pistons beat the Nets in Brooklyn since April 1, 2018, a string of six meetings

“We just knew we had to start off better than that and just play better throughout the four quarters,” Bey said. “So I think we were very eager just to nip that one in the bud and just keep going.”

The Pistons scored 43 points in the third to take an 11-point lead.

“We had a big third quarter,” Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said. “The third quarter was at one time our nemesis coming out of the locker room. I think we’re graduating, we’re growing into being a competitive team out of the locker room.”

The Pistons had eight players in double-figures, including Alec Burks (20 points) and rookie Jalen Duren (17). Kyrie Irving led the Nets, who were without leading scorer Kevin Durant, with 40 points and Nic Claxton had a career-high 27 points and 13 rebounds.

NEXT PISTONS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 19 in Detroit

NEXT NETS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 15 in Brooklyn

OTHER NOTES:

RJ Barrett was the closer in the New York Knicks' 120-117 overtime win against the Boston Celtics. He scored five of his 19 points, including a huge 3-pointer, late in overtime.

“I didn't have a good shooting night, but I was ready to take that shot,” Barrett said. “I feel like we're getting more comfortable in those situations.”

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 37 points and Jalen Brunson had 29. Jayson Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 35 points and 14 rebounds while Jaylen Brown had 22 points.

NEXT KNICKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 2 in New York

-The Cleveland Cavaliers scored 74 points in the first half of their 113-95 victory against the Houston Rockets.

Darius Garland had 26 points in the absence of leading scorer Donovan Mitchell, who was sidelined with a groin injury. Rookie Tari Eason led the Rockets with 18 points off the bench.

NEXT CAVALIERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 31 in Cleveland

NEXT ROCKETS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 10 at Miami

-Terry Rozier scored 28 points and Mason Plumlee had 21 and 12 rebounds to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 111-96 win against the Chicago Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points and Zach LaVine had 18.

NEXT HORNETS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 29 in Charlotte

NEXT BULLS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 18 in Chicago

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog HERE