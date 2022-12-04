Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Bol Bol Still Putting Up Numbers

Bol has been among the league's most improved player this season

Orlando Magic’s forward Bol Bol has been drawing a lot of attention this season.

He was selected by the Miami Heat in the 2019 draft but then had his draft rights traded to the Nuggets. He played three seasons with them before being traded to the Magic.

His recent play and contribution to the young Magic team has been nothing short of great and he is having arguably his best season. He is averaging a career-high 12 points on 60 percent shooting.

Coming into the NBA, the 7’2” forward didn’t have much of a 3-point shot but his work in the low post was top tier. He could dunk the ball and back down opponents. His playmaking skills were good, too.

This season, Bol is now shooting 41 percent from the 3-point line, giving the Magic more spacing on the floor.

Bol has been drawing comparisons from French basketball player, Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama is a 7’3” forward who had his amazing highlights going viral and is now having his games nationally televised. The comparisons might be accurate since both players can perform in the paint and shoot 3-pointers.

Jon Krawczynski of “The Athletic” tweeted a video on Nov. 29 of Bol playing against the Brooklyn Nets, stating “What if Wembanyama is already here?”

Magic’s rookie Paolo Banchero had an issue with the comparisons, though.

“Everyone talks about the Victor dude from France,” Magic star Paolo Banchero told HoopsHype when asked who compares to Bol. “I’m not trying to compare them, but Bol’s 7-foot-2, shoots threes, brings it up the court, makes passes, and blocks shots. I feel like people kind of forget about him, but Bol’s a freak of nature.”

If Bol continues his great season, he could be in the conversation of the Most Improved Player award.

