Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Michael Beasley Offers Advice To Young Players

While Michael Beasley was in the NBA, he played with superstars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Love.

With so many proven players to offer advice, Beasley said the best guidance he received was from former NBA player Norm Nixon. Beasley played 11 NBA seasons, including two stints with the Heat, while Nixon served as a mentor.

“The best advice I got from any player in the NBA," Beasley said. "I got a lot of advice. My head just flooded. One of my favorite people in the world is Norm Nixon. He played for the Lakers and won a championship before he got traded. I think one of the most underrated point guards, too. I was mad as shit at what someone said to me. I was young and hot, I think I was 22 at the time. He pulled me to the side and said “Man, the best advantage is living well.” And at the time, it didn't really register but as time went on. No matter what they do to you, as long as you taking care of business and you have your own peace of heaven, your own slice of the world, they can say whatever they want. The bigger your slice, the smaller the world is. Literally.”

Beasley mellowed on the court as his career progressed. He was known for getting into on-court altercations, resulting in numerous technical fouls. But it seems like he changed his ways.

“Everytime I get mad, to the point I want to fight or some bullshit like that, man I’m living too well for that bullshit,” he said.

Beasley, who never lived up to the expectations of being the No. 2 pick in the 2008 draft, offered his advice to young players.

“My advice to anybody doing anything coming up in life is be consistent,” he said. “Literally. I don’t care what it is. Whether it’s sports, schooling, architecture, be a mechanic, make shoes, make the first diabetic candy. That’s been on my fucking mind. I actually want to make a candy that a sick kid can eat. Right now, it’s eat Skittles which is not healthy or take this banana.”

When Beasley was playing, he was known for his Skittles addiction. Reportedly, he ate “six or seven packs” a day.

“Candy is the joy of our life growing up," Beasley said. "It’s a lot of kids who miss out on that joy. That shit just hurts my heart. But I would just tell anybody to stay consistent. Love who you are, see where you want to be in five years. A lot of people can’t see that person. Once you can visualize that person, love who you are, start to grow on that person, and manifest the life that you want. Just be consistent.”

