How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Victory Against the Phoenix Suns Monday

The Heat have now evened their record on the season

The Miami Heat have now won three straight games after defeating the Phoenix Suns Monday.

Seven of the eight players were in double figures for scoring. But the fans were mainly focused on Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Adebayo finished Monday night with 30 points, 10 rebounds and one assists. 12 of his 30 points came from free throws. One of the main criticisms for Adebayo was his lack of aggressiveness with his scoring. Nights like this give glimpses of what he’s truly capable of. His 14-point fourth quarter helped Miami escape a double-digit hole.

Butler ended the game with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. But it was his game-winning block on Devin Booker that had fans going crazy.

He even drew comparisons between Chris Bosh and Michael Jordan for his late-game defensive play.

Performances like these give fans optimism after a rough start to the season.

“This team showed a glimpse of the Heat team from last season,” one fan wrote. “Down by 13 in the 4th, Bam completely takes over the game. Lowry with a huge three and Jimmy Butler with huge clamps to seal the W. 5-2 in our last 7 games. Best win of the season.”

https://twitter.com/wadexflash/status/1592350359657549824?s=46&t=bhDhG5ezV7y1cZS4okyxTQ

The Heat, who have apparently shaken off the slow start, will face the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

