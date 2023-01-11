How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday Night

The Heat close out on one of their craziest endings this season.

The Miami Heat were without four of their starters Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin all sidelined due to injuries.

It left Jimmy Butler as the regular starter in the lineup Tuesday and that’s all Miami needed.

Butler stuffed the stat sheet against the Thunder with 35 points, four steals and three blocks. He displayed his clutch nature with a winning shot after being down five points with less than 50 seconds.

On Sunday night against the Nets, Butler was not granted a foul after drawing contact with forward Royce O’Neal. Not only was Butler denied a potential winning shot but the referees did not deem the play a foul, which gave Brooklyn the victory.

This time, Butler had the tying basket and was able to draw contact for the go-ahead free throw.

The Heat set the NBA record for the most free throws without a miss, going 40/40 from the line. Heat fans reacted to accomplishing this feat.

For as content as most of the fans were with the victory, there’s still a lot of criticism for center Dewayne Dedmon. The calls to remove him from the team are now nearly a nightly occasion. Dedmon’s altercation with the Heat staff led some to believe he may be gone soon.

The Heat return to action against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday at 7:30 p.m.



Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.