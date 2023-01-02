Fans React to LeBron James’ Praise of Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson

James’ positive words for Watson’s performance did not please fans.

LeBron James is now a fan of the Cleveland Browns after retracting his support of the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Miami Heat superstar shouted out quarterback Deshaun Watson after his first breakout performance in Cleveland. Watson went 9 of 18 for 169 yards and three passing touchdowns in the 24-10 win over the Washington Commanders.

“Yessir D Watson,” James tweeted. “Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns”

It was just Watson’s fifth game in the last two seasons. Regardless of James’ fandom, many were shocked to see his support for the Browns quarterback.

Watson is infamous for his sexual harassment allegations over the past couple of years. More than 20 women accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. These allegations began in 2021, around the time Watson requested a trade from the Houston Texans.

He was suspended for 11 games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy but many feel he should have received a harsher punishment. In addition, he got a fully guaranteed $215 million contract, which is another incentive people felt was undeserved.

James is a vocal advocate for social justice, so his promotion of such a controversial figure came as a surprise.

Some have called him hypocritical for not condemning Watson’s actions.

“You stopped being a cowboys fan because of Jerry Jones but you are now actively rooting for Deshaun Watson?” one fan said.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.