    • December 7, 2021
    Short-handed Miami Heat Hoping to `Figure It Out' During the Next Few Weeks
    Short-handed Miami Heat Hoping to `Figure It Out' During the Next Few Weeks

    Miami Heat searching for tweaks during the absences of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler
    Miami Heat searching for tweaks during the absences of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler

    Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra insists he hasn't gottten frustrated by the frequency of injuries this season. 

    In fact, he knows it's part of the game. What Spoelstra and his staff will attempt to tackle the next few weeks is making the proper adjustments with starters Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and reserve Markieff Morris sidelined with injuries. 

    “No, I love this profession and I love NBA seasons when they get like this," Spoelstra said after Monday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. "We just have to rally around where we are as a team. Our staff, we have to get to work and put together a plan and start playing some good basketball. We are capable of it and we’ve shown it. You don’t have to think about playing the next six weeks. We just have to go one game at a time and figure it out, which we will.”

    The Heat have lost four of five games, including three straight at home. Here's what the team think needs to happen for things to turn around. 

    Caleb Martin: "We’re just still trying to figure out things. I don’t think that were playing a different style of offense. I think sometimes we try to be a little too careful. We’re trying to make the perfect play, the right play every time. So obviously, like coach says, ‘you miss moments’. So when we’re trying to be super careful, I think what makes us a great team is that we play off instinct and we play off great pace. So when we don’t do that and we try to make the perfect pass and the right play every single time, sometimes it can hurt us. Just because we have too many great players with great IQ’s that just play off instinct and play off great pace and speeds.”

    Tyler Herro “I don’t make those decisions. It’s going to be Spo and the coaching staff. I think without Bam, things change, shots come from different areas and different guys. We generate good looks and it’s much different without Bam and Jimmy. Hopefully Jimmy is alright and we can keep him in the lineup. Find some solutions to what’s going on right now. “

