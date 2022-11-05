Skip to main content

Miami Heat Again A Potential Destination For Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant?

An ESPN report suggests Durant is once again on the trading block
The Brooklyn Nets are back in the news again but not for their on-court activities. 

Sitting with a 3-6 record, the Nets are yet again dealing with issues off the court.

Kyrie Irving has been suspended for at least five games for his anti-semitisim comments on social media. Point guard Ben Simmons is struggling again. With these situations taking place, superstar Kevin Durant finds himself in trade talks again.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe discussed on his podcast “The Lowe Post” the trade talks surrounding Durant seem to be prepared to resume.

“I don’t think this is going to be fast,” Lowe said. “I don’t know that it will ever really happen. But I know that the whole league is ready now to reengage on Durant.”

One of the teams that were interested in the 12-time All-Star was the Miami Heat. The Heat are having struggles of their own, mainly on-court. They are 4-6 and showing signs of inconsistency.

They are also dealing with injuries now.

Forwards Jimmy Butler and rookie Nikola Jovic have missed multiple games because of injuries, forcing Max Strus into the starting lineup. Although he had a decent game on Friday, the Heat are still missing a player to fill in the power forward slot P.J. Tucker left when he went to Philadelphia.

Granted, Durant, 34, has a history of injuries but right now, he is having one of the best seasons of his career. He is averaging 32 points on 52 percent shooting. Acquiring Durant will also give the Heat another 3-point shooter as they are shooting just 34 percent from the 3-point line this season.

The Nets have until the Feb. 10 trade deadline to make a move and a lot of things can happen until then as the season is still early.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

