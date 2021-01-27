Do the Miami Heat Have an All-Star Candidate Besides Bam Adebayo?

The NBA is discussing the possibility of picking an All-Star Team regardless if the game is played

Last year the Miami Heat had the luxury of having an impressive record to fall back on when it came to stating a case for NBA All-Stars.

This year, not so much the case.

At 6-10 entering Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, the Heat are a far cry from the team that shocked the league in the first half of the year on the way to making the Finals.

The league is in discussions of possibly hosting a game in Atlanta in March, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic. The game was initially was supposed to be played in Indianapolis before being postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Charania reported the league will choose an All-Star team regardless if the game is played.

With voting set to begin Thursday and run through Feb. 15, the question is do the Heat have any other candidates other than center Bam Adebayo? Last year he accompanied Jimmy Butler to Chicago for the event in February.

Adebayo, who leads the team, in scoring, rebounding and assists, is considered a virtual lock. Butler is about to miss his ninth straight game because of COVID-19 and hasn't been nearly productive as last season. Even with Tyler Herro having a breakout, the Heat will almost certainly have to push above .500 in the next two weeks to have a shot at a second All-Star.

Even then, the chances are slim.

