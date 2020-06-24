InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala among players in NBA meeting to further advances plans to help fight social justice issues

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala was among a group of several players on Tuesday to meet with league officials about the NBA's plan to advance the fight against social justice issues.

Iguodala, the Players Association vice president, was part of the discussion to address the way the league should handle its role in "facilitating solutions to the persistent inequities plaguing the Black community."

Among the others participants were Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and league chief diversity and inclusion officer Oris Stuart.

“The league and the players are uniquely positioned to have a direct impact on combating systemic racism in our country, and we are committed to collective action to build a more equal and just society,” Silver in a statement. “A shared goal of our season restart will be to use our platform in Orlando to bring attention to these important issues of social justice. We look forward to engaging in ongoing conversations with the players and their Association about our joint league-wide initiative and thank Michele, Chris and the other players for their leadership toward creating meaningful, long-term change.”

The meeting, which also included Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers, CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) occurred at a time of unrest in the nation after a series of racially-charged incidents, including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Last month Floyd, who was black, died after being in custody of four police officers, sparking protests across the country.

Several players, including LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, have expressed their concerns with the issues. The league said it expects to release its plans in the coming week but the goal is to start the conversation.

“The issues of systemic racism and police brutality in our country need to end,” Paul said. “As a union of NBA players and as a league, it is our job to use our collective platform to both put a spotlight on those issues and work to effect change. As players, we have taken a leadership role when it comes to using our voices and implementing practical solutions, but there is much work ahead both in Orlando and long-term to continue the momentum and bring about real, long-lasting change to our society.”

