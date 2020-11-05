Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala Grabbing Opinions From Around the League About December Start to NBA Season

With the NBA potentially returning in December, Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala said fatigue and injury concerns will factor into the decision.

Iguodala, the vice president of the NBA Players Association, said he has heard various opinions from players around the league before this week's vote.

"You're hearing different things from different players," Iguodala said on a recent appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. "I think it's responsible of us to hear from every angle and all the players' thoughts. You got a couple teams, the four teams that went to the conference finals who went through the bubble, got through that mental strain ... They worked late into what the season was. It'll be a quick turnaround for those guys."

The Heat ended their season in early October, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. The quick turnaround could leave them at a disadvantage. Only 22 teams competed in Orlando during the NBA restart in July.

Lakers guard Danny Green recently told the Ringer NBA Show that Finals MVP LeBron James would likely sit out the first month if the season starts in December for load management purposes.

"We always think of player health as the No. 1 factor in all the decisions that we make," Iguodala said. "Being in the COVID, first and foremost, and at the same time the recovery of some of the teams that went late in the season."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich



Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com