SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala Grabbing Opinions From Around the League About December Start to NBA Season

Shandel Richardson

With the NBA potentially returning in December, Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala said fatigue and injury concerns will factor into the decision.

Iguodala, the vice president of the NBA Players Association, said he has heard various opinions from players around the league before this week's vote.

"You're hearing different things from different players," Iguodala said on a recent appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. "I think it's responsible of us to hear from every angle and all the players' thoughts. You got a couple teams, the four teams that went to the conference finals who went through the bubble, got through that mental strain ... They worked late into what the season was. It'll be a quick turnaround for those guys."

The Heat ended their season in early October, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. The quick turnaround could leave them at a disadvantage. Only 22 teams competed in Orlando during the NBA restart in July. 

Lakers guard Danny Green recently told the Ringer NBA Show that Finals MVP LeBron James would likely sit out the first month if the season starts in December for load management purposes.

"We always think of player health as the No. 1 factor in all the decisions that we make," Iguodala said. "Being in the COVID, first and foremost, and at the same time the recovery of some of the teams that went late in the season."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominating the Miami Heat's Offseason

The Giannis Antetokounmpo speculation will likely follow the Miami Heat until the season starts

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Focused on Expanding His Game

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo could see more play on the perimeter next season

Shandel Richardson

The next step for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley excited about the development of rookie guard Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade Weighs in on LeBron-Jordan Debate

Dwyane Wade says fans should appreciate the greatness of LeBron James and Michael Jordan instead of constantly comparing them

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Pat Riley Appreciating Jimmy Butler from afar

Miami Heat's Pat Riley on his relationship with Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Rap Song Just Adds to the Growing Appeal of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Rapper Jack Harlow releases track named after Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley Exploring Options to Retain Roster and Flexibility

Pat Riley committed to keeping Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo but understands the business

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley: "I'm Very Optimistic of What's Ahead of Us"

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley addresses the media for the first time since the end of the season

Shandel Richardson

Study Places Miami Heat at Top of NBA Franchise Rankings

Miami Heat labeled as most exciting franchise by gambling website

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade's jersey in three-day celebration

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will become fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson