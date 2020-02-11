InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Playing with Miami Heat's young players has rejuvenated Andre Iguodala

Shandel Richardson

Andre Iguodala was reaching a point where playing in the NBA was starting to feel like a job.

And then he was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Miami Heat last Thursday. Iguodala has since rediscovered the joy of playing basketball because of the Heat's young core.

It has rejuventated him, especially after playing in five straight Finals with the Golden State Warriors.

"I never thought about it like that," Iguodala said. "Being around the game so much at a high level, it's so much scrutiny on every move, night in, night out. It can become exhausting. It can get to the joy of the game a little bit. It can take it away. Being around this young group and the spirit they have, they're just excited to play in the NBA every single night ... It's not a drag coming in to play."

Iguodala had two points, five rebounds and two assists in the Heat's 113-101 victory Monday against the Warriors. It was his first time playing against his former team. Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder led the Heat with 21 points. Butler was playing for the first time since sustaining a shoulder injury against the Los Angeles Clippers two games ago. 

Iguodala, who addressed the crowd before the game, refused to make the moment about him because of the circumstances. The Heat were in need of a victory after a season-high, three-game losing streak.

"This is a new building, so it was new and different," Iguodala said."Joining this team at a certain time, we really needed to get this win. The focus was on the game, making sure we got the win."

