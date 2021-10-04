October 4, 2021
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat play host to the Atlanta Hawks Monday in the first NBA preseason game
The Miami Heat play host to the Atlanta Hawks Monday in the first NBA preseason game

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sun Sports, NBA TV

Betting line: Heat -4

VITALS: : Duncan Robinson ended the season hitting a three-point field goal in 48-straight games, the third-longest streak in team history, and one short of tying the second-longest held by Rafer Alston ... The Heat ended last season scoring at least 100 points in 18 consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise history ... The Heat and Hawks meet for the 24 th time in preseason history. Miami is 14-9 all-time in preseason action versus Atlanta, including having won the last four-straight preseason meetings. ... Miami is 2-4 all-time in preseason action versus Houston. Miami has sold out 451-straight overall games, which includes both the regular season and playoffs, the sixth-longest sellout streak in NBA history. 

HEAT

G TBD

G TBD

C TBD

F TBD

F TBD

BUCKS

G Trae Young

G Bogdan Bogdanovic

C Clint Capela

F De'Andre Hunter

F John Collins

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “This was the most scrimmaging we’ve been able to do all week. So we kind of wanted to build up to this and then let guys just run it out, even through some of the fatigue and some of the mistakes. It was really good just for our guys to get that continuity, feel for what it was like, up and down.”

