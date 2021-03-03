Miami Heat Hoping to Stay Focused After Winning Streak Ends

The season-high six-game winning streak is a thing of the past.

Now, it's all about restoring momentum instead of falling into another rut. The Heat fell 94-80 Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks, but still one of the hottest teams in the league.

They know they can't get discouraged by one loss, not at this point in the season.

“You have to credit [the Hawks]," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "They played with a good passion defensively. We didn’t help ourselves either. We missed some open shots and the ball got a little sticky in the second half. We have been much better than that and have been trending much better offensively. It was a flat offensive game. It was not a fluid game for us on that side of the floor.”

Here's other Heat players had to say about the loss:

Forward Duncan Robinson: “We can win games without making shots. I don’t think it’s just one thing. I think that we have to continue to trust it and work to get good ones. Defenses are going to be disruptive and do things to try and guard us, but there’s always counters and ways to still be effective. We just have to find solutions.”

Guard Tyler Herro: “I think just the ball can get stagnant and “sticky” throughout a game. I think we just have to stick with what got us here and we’ll be fine.bI think it’s more us. We were trying to get after certain guys on their team. I feel like we just need to get back to how we know, and that’s really just moving the ball.”

The Heat return to action Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

