Miami Heat Feel Like They Are Reaching Their `Stride'

The Miami Heat continued their recent winning ways by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 109-99 Sunday.

It was the Heat's sixth straight victory. They won despite playing without star Jimmy Butler, who was sidelined by knee inflammation. Guard Kendrick Nunn led the Heat with 24 points, continuing his recent strong play. Center Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds while rookie Precious Achiuwa added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Here's what the Heat players said about the recent turnaround:

Center Bam Adebayo: “I feel like we’re finding our stride and starting to play Miami Heat basketball. That’s the biggest thing for us. That we’re playing together, making multiple efforts and getting it done on both sides of the floor.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “It shows some character in that locker room to just keep on digging and trying to have daily improvement and not get caught up in everything. This team has really been working for six weeks with real intention. There has been some disappointment, but we just keep on forging ahead.”

Guard Kendrick Nunn: “It was huge for us to be able to step up and get this win without Jimmy on the floor. We’re happy to have Tyler and Goran back and just guys back and healthy. I’m glad to see them out there on the floor playing well. Tyler came in huge for us in the fourth. That was pretty big for us. We needed him in that moment."

The Heat, who improved to 17-17, return to the court Tuesday against the Hawks.