Latest Injury Adds to Frustration for Miami Heat's Avery Bradley

Avery Bradley has dealt with a lot of adversity in his first season with the Miami Heat

Guard Avery Bradley has had a rough first year with the Miami Heat, especially recently.

He's dealt with COVID-19, a knee injury and now is expected to at least four weeks because of a calf strain. The string of bad luck has taken a toll on Bradley.

"It's really frustrating, man," Bradley said Tuesday at the Heat's morning shootaround before their game against the New York Knicks. "It's unfortunate, catching COVID, the knee contusion and now this. All I can do is continue to stay professional, make sure I'm doing everything I can do to get back soon as possible, make sure I'm prepared to contribute and help our team in every way that i can. That's my focus every single day that I'm coming in here."

It has been quite the whirlwind for Bradley the past year. While a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, he declined to play in the NBA restart in Orlando last March because of family concerns. Bradley's six-year-old son, Liam, has a history of dealing with respiratory illnesses.

Bradley's latest setback occurred last week after he was just working his way back into the lineup, making it even more frustrating. He said he started feeling pain before last Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards.

"Trying to get my body back into game shape," Bradley said. "Who knows, it's just unfortunate that the injury happened. I'm literally just focused on getting back soon as possible, so I can get out there and battle with my guys."

